Flint City Council Seeks More Time To Choose Water Source

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A judge apparently is letting a Monday deadline slip after the City Council in Flint, Michigan, asked for more time to choose a long-term source of drinking water.

The council asked federal Judge David Lawson to reconsider his decision. In response, the judge told the state of Michigan to file a reply by Tuesday.

Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration is suing Flint to force it to approve a 30-year deal with the Great Lakes Water Authority, which has been serving the city since a lead disaster was declared in fall 2015.

Lawson had set a Monday deadline for a decision on a long-term water source.

Managers appointed by Snyder provided Flint with water from the Flint River in 2014. The corrosive water wasn’t properly treated, and lead leached from old plumbing.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch