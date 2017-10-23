Steve’s Easy Money Contest

How would you like to win some easy money?
Here’s your chance to win $500!
All you have to do is watch STEVE all this week at 4 pm on CBS 62.
Look for the codeword during the show then log onto CBSDetroit.com and enter.
The next day, listen to Mix 92.3 at 8 am to see if you’re the winner!
It’s that simple.
So watch STEVE at 4 pm all this week… and you could win!
Contest date: October 23, 2017 – October 27, 2017
Entry time: 4 pm – 9:00 pm each day
Prize details: One (1) winner each day will receive $500 plus one. Winners will be chosen from a pool of correct entries. Winners must be at least 18 years old.