Blackfinn Ameripub, Royal Oak
Blackfinn Ameripub Abruptly Closes Downtown Royal Oak Location

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) — Blackfinn Ameripub in downtown Royal Oak is now permanently closed.

According to the business’ Clinton Township location, the restaurant on Main Street in Royal Oak abruptly shut their doors today with no explanation. They also erased their Facebook page.

The reasoning for the abrupt closing is currently a mystery to the public and even some of its employees. One employee tells WWJ Newsradio 950 the managers are not telling their staff what’s going on.

The Oakland County Health Department says they aren’t involved with the restaurant so a food safety violation doesn’t appear to be the reason either.

We may not know the reason why it’s closed but evidence at least proves it is. The Buffalo Wild Wings next door confirms they saw moving trucks behind the Royal Oak location today. So it definitely appears that Blackfinn Ameripub in Royal Oak is no longer open.

