Big Sean And Carmen Harlan Announced As Grand Marshals For 91st America’s Thanksgiving Parade

Detroit (WWJ) — The Parade Company announced Wednesday Grammy-nominated artist Big Sean and Detroit broadcast legend Carmen Harlan will serve as Grand Marshals for the 91st America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Art Van. Raised in Detroit, Big Sean is a nationally known artist. A Detroit native, Carmen Harlan is a local icon and was a senior anchor on WDIV-TV Local 4. Headshots of the Grand Marshals are available here. The Parade Company also announced the theme of this year’s parade, “Woodward!! Avenue of Dreams!”

“We are honored to have Big Sean and Carmen Harlan— two remarkable Detroiters who have contributed tremendously to our community—as Grand Marshals of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van,” said Tony Michaels, President & CEO of The Parade Company. “Big Sean and Carmen represent the incredible spirit of our city and we are thrilled to have them celebrate with us in Detroit and with the millions who view The Parade across the country.”

Raised in Detroit, Big Sean is a graduate of Cass Technical High School. He debuted his first studio album, Finally Famous, in 2011 and has since released three additional studio albums, two of which earned him number one album in the U.S. on the Billboard 200 chart and have gone on to obtain platinum status. Big Sean has collaborated with artists such as Eminem, John Legend, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Calvin Harris and Katy Perry. A big supporter of the Detroit community, Big Sean recently gave a special performance to 2,000 Detroit-area students and families at the L.I.T.E. Fest celebration during the 2017 Ford Fireworks in June. Earlier this year, Big Sean was especially honored to be the youngest recipient of the “Key to the City” presented by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

A native Detroiter, Harlan began her career in Detroit radio before joining WDIV-TV Local 4 as a general assignment reporter in 1978. She was promoted to news anchor shortly after. Harlan and Devin Scillian anchored the news together for more than 20 years, making them Detroit’s longest running anchor team. Harlan hosted many of Detroit’s big events including America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van and The Ford Fireworks. She retired last year in November 2016 after 38 years with the station. WDIV-TV Local 4 has been the official TV broadcast partner of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van for decades.

The theme of the 91st America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Art Van is “Woodward!! Avenue of Dreams!” The theme celebrates the beauty of Detroit’s Woodward Avenue as well as the completion of the QLine Detroit. Woodward Avenue is the backdrop of this annual iconic parade, which will be broadcast locally on WDIV-TV Local 4 and in more than 190 cities across the country. The Parade Company will make a series of announcements for the 91st year including new float builds and celebrities.

CBS Radio will broadcast live from the parade route. 104.3 WOMC’s morning show hosts Bobby Mitchell and Stacey DuFord will be hosting the live radio broadcast. The parade is also televised and broadcast in 190 cities.