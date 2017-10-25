Ford Recalling 73K Big Vans; Wiring Issue Could Lead To Fire

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Ford is recalling over 73,000 full-size vans in North America to fix a wiring problem that could cause fires and other electrical issues.

The recall announced Wednesday covers Ford Transit vans from 2015 – 17 that have a trailer tow computer module.

Here’s all the information from Ford Motor on the recall:

Ford is issuing a safety recall for approximately 73,000 2015-17 Ford Transit vehicles equipped with a trailer tow module for water intrusion into the module and connector resulting in potential wiring corrosion and damage to the module.

In affected vehicles, water intrusion into the module may result in rapid flashing of the turn signals, loss of the instrument cluster display, loss of heater and air conditioning controls, and loss of multimedia including radio, screens and SYNC. Wiring corrosion from prolonged water intrusion could also result in an electrical short to the ground, which could cause uncommanded seat belt pretensioner deployment, a burning smell and/or increased risk of fire, including when the vehicle is parked and the ignition is off.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue. Ford is aware of two reports of vehicle fires on Canadian fleet vehicles potentially related to this condition.

Affected vehicles include 2015-17 Ford Transit vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Feb. 3, 2014 to Aug. 2, 2017.

The recall involves approximately 73,443 vehicles in North America with 65,206 in the United States and federalized territories and 8,365 in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S34.

Until the final repair is performed, customers will be instructed to park their vehicles outside. As an interim repair, until parts are available for the final repair, customers may have dealers disable the trailer module. For the final repair, dealers will add a drainage hole to the driver’s door stepwell and incorporate a fuse into the vehicle wiring harness. All of these services and repairs will be performed at no cost to the customer.

2018 Ford F-150 vehicles with 3.3-liter engine, six-speed transmission and column-mounted shift lever

Ford is issuing a safety recall for approximately 15,000 2018 Ford F-150 vehicles with 3.3-liter engines, six-speed transmissions and column-mounted shift lever for inaccurate gear selection that could result in unintended vehicle movement.

In affected vehicles, rapid movement of the transmission shifter from park to drive may cause loss of PRNDL gear indication in the instrument cluster and momentary engagement of reverse operation before the vehicle achieves forward drive function. An operator could alternatively experience momentary neutral operation rather than reverse. Unintended vehicle movement may increase the risk of accident or injury.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include:

2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, Jan. 12, 2017 to Oct. 9, 2017

2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Jan. 30, 2017 to Oct. 9, 2017

The recall involves approximately 15,031 vehicles in North America with 12,429 in the United States and federalized territories, 2,023 in Canada and 579 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S35.

Dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module with the latest level calibration software at no cost to the customer. Prior to completion of repairs, customers and dealers will be instructed to carefully shift into the desired gear and confirm intended gear selection in the PRNDL instrument cluster display.

2017 Ford F-150 vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmission

Ford is issuing a safety recall for approximately 15,000 2017 Ford F-150 vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmissions for an inability to shift the transmission using the shift lever.

In affected vehicles, the pin attaching the transmission shift linkage to the transmission may come out. If this happens, movement of the shift lever by the driver will not change the transmission gear, which will remain in the gear it was in when the pin came out regardless of the position of the shift lever. The shifter indicator could display inaccurate information and the key can be removed even if the vehicle is not in park; however, a warning chime will sound and a message will be displayed in the instrument cluster indicating “Transmission not in park.” If the transmission is not in the park or neutral position, the driver would not be able to restart the vehicle. If a vehicle cannot be shifted to park and the parking brake is not applied, unintended vehicle movement may occur, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include:

2017 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Sept. 16, 2016 to Aug. 9, 2017

2017 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, Aug. 23, 2016 to July 2, 2017

The recall involves approximately 14,952 vehicles in North America, including 11,783 in the United States and federalized territories, 3,169 in Canada and 701 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S36.

Dealers will remove the roll pin and replace it with an updated part at no cost to the customer. Prior to getting their vehicle repaired, customers and dealers will be instructed to make sure the parking brake is applied whenever the vehicle is parked.

2018 Ford F-150 vehicles with 3.5-liter engine

Ford is issuing a safety recall for approximately 30 2018 Ford F-150 vehicles with 3.5-liter engines for possible loss of motive power and engine failure.

In affected vehicles, certain cylinder heads manufactured for 3.5-liter engines are missing machined holes intended to supply lubrication to the camshaft-bearing journals. Lack of proper camshaft lubrication will result in premature engine failure and loss of motive power without warning while driving, increasing the risk of accident or injury.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include:

2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, Sept. 3-16, 2017

2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Sept. 5-17, 2017

The recall involves approximately 30 vehicles in North America with 22 in the United States and federalized territories, seven in Canada and one in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S37.

Ford is not aware of any affected vehicles that have left the hands of dealers. If a vehicle is in the possession of an owner, arrangements will be made to transport that vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the engine replaced at no cost.