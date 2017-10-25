Great Deals To Be Had On ‘Pawn Friday’

(WWJ) We’ve all heard of Black Friday … but how about Pawn Friday?
It’s new and it’s happening this Friday ahead of the holiday season when deals are being rolled out at pawn shops across the nation.
Pawn Guru, a Metro Detroit based e-commerce site, is sponsoring it this Friday. And dozens of Michigan pawn shops are taking part in it.
That includes Main Street Pawn Shop in Pontiac, which will be offering quite the discount. About two dozen others in metro Detroit are set to participate. Across the country, about 1,000 pawn shops will participate.
“Bikes, electronics, jewelry, certain jewelry, it’s on certain jewelry, most of our popular items, some types of firearms as well, will be on sale for 20 percent off on Friday,” CEO Shelby Berger told WWJ’s Zahra Huber.
Looking for something unusual? Something you probably can’t get at a big box store? Pawn Friday may be the shopping excursion for you.
To get the deals just mention Pawn Guru when you walk in this Friday.