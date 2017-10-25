BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN 12 OAKLAND COUNTY COMMUNITIES: DRY TAPS| WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DRINK THE WATER?| WON'T BE FIXED FOR DAYS| SCHOOLS CLOSED| HOSPITALS AFFECTED| BULLETINS| FREE WATER|  

No. 1 Pick Fultz Out 3 Games For 76ers With Sore Shoulder

Filed Under: Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Markelle Fultz will miss the next three games with soreness in his right shoulder.

Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has had problems with his shoulder all season that have greatly affected his free-throw mechanics. Fultz’s form has been widely mocked as his shots clanked off the backboard.

Fultz is shooting 33 percent, 50 percent from the free-throw line and has not attempted a 3-point shot all season.

Fultz will miss Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets and road games Saturday at Dallas and Monday at Houston.

The 6-foot-4 guard out of Houston is the latest in a string of 76ers’ first-round picks who missed time with injuries, joining Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel in recent years.

The Sixers gave Fultz a cortisone injection this month and said he will be evaluated again on Tuesday.
