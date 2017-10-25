BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN 12 OAKLAND COUNTY COMMUNITIES: DRY TAPS| WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DRINK THE WATER?| WON'T BE FIXED FOR DAYS| SCHOOLS CLOSED| HOSPITALS AFFECTED| BULLETINS| FREE WATER|  

Seahawks Agree To Deal With Veteran DE Dwight Freeney

Filed Under: Dwight Freeney, Seattle Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney is back in the NFL after agreeing to a deal to join the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks announced they had agreed to terms on a deal with Freeney on Tuesday night after bringing him in for a visit earlier in the day. The 37-year-old has been without a job after spending last season with Atlanta.

Freeney will have a specific role as a pass rusher with the Seahawks, adding depth after defensive end Cliff Avril was placed on injured reserve last week with a neck injury. Seattle played last week against the New York Giants with just 52 players on its roster.

Last year with the Falcons, Freeney appeared in 15 regular season games and had three sacks. He started two of Atlanta’s three playoff games.

Freeney spent 11 seasons with Indianapolis, where he was a three-time All-Pro.
___
More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

