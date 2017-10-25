Shake Shack Opens 2nd Location Near Troy’s Somerset Collection

TROY (CBS DETROIT) – Eating at Shake Shack just got a little easier for fans of the restaurant with the opening of a second location today.
The wait is over — as the New York-based chain opened the doors at a second location next door to the Somerset collection in Troy.
The restaurant has had a cult-like following after opening in downtown Detroit earlier this February.
The restaurant features all natural burger and chicken sandwiches and their big draw: frozen custard desserts with a variety of flavors, along with a selection of local beer and wine.
It started out as a food cart inside Madison Square Park over a dozen years ago and its popularity has steadily grew.
The new location is 850 W. Big Beaver Road — and if you need to pick up a meal fast you can order in advance using the restaurant’s mobile app.
The Detroit location is 660 Woodward Ave., near Campus Martius Park.