Shake Shack Opens 2nd Location Near Troy’s Somerset Collection

TROY (CBS DETROIT) –  Eating at Shake Shack just got a little easier for fans of the restaurant with the opening of a second location today.

The wait is over — as the New York-based chain opened the doors at a second location next door to the Somerset collection in Troy.

The restaurant has had a cult-like following after opening in downtown Detroit earlier this February.

The restaurant features all natural burger and chicken sandwiches and their big draw: frozen custard desserts with a variety of flavors, along with a selection of local beer and wine.

It started out as a food cart inside Madison Square Park over a dozen years ago and its popularity has steadily grew.

The new location is 850 W. Big Beaver Road — and if you need to pick up a meal fast you can order in advance using the restaurant’s mobile app.

The Detroit location is 660 Woodward Ave., near Campus Martius Park.

