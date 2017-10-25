BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN 12 OAKLAND COUNTY COMMUNITIES: DRY TAPS| WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DRINK THE WATER?| WON'T BE FIXED FOR DAYS| SCHOOLS CLOSED| HOSPITALS AFFECTED| BULLETINS| FREE WATER|  

Wolves Rule Butler Out For 2nd Straight Game, With Illness

Filed Under: Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

DETROIT (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler will miss his second straight game because of an upper respiratory infection.

The Wolves announced before playing at Detroit on Wednesday that Butler won’t play against the Pistons. He sat out on Tuesday at home against Indiana, which blew out the Timberwolves 130-107.

Butler, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Chicago on draft night, has 40 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and six steals over his first three games with the Wolves while shooting 17 for 43 from the floor for 39.5 percent. Shabazz Muhammad started in his place against the Pacers.

Butler has played an entire season only once, in his second year in the NBA with the Bulls, in 2012-13.
___
For more AP NBA coverage: http://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch