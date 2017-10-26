CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

2 Detroit Men Charged In Kidnapping, Rape Of Bicyclists

Filed Under: detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park
(credit: istock)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two young men have been charged in connection with assaults on three women as they were riding their bicycles in and around Detroit.

Aaron Rashard Stewart, 22, and Quentin Davon Flemons, 19, both of Detroit, were arraigned in three jurisdictions Thursday on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and other charges.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy alleges that at around 6 p.m. on October 8, Stewart and Flemons kidnapped a 27-year-old Hamtramck woman who was riding her bike in the area of Denton and St. Aubin Streets and forced her into a vehicle. The allegedly took the victim to was taken to an abandoned property in the 1600 block of Leslie where she was assaulted and robbed before she was able to escape.

On September 30, at around 6:20 p.m., it is alleged that Stewart and Flemons kidnapped a 24-year-old Detroit woman as she was riding her bike on East Milwaukee at Orleans in Detroit, near the Russell Street Bazaar. The pair allegedly forced the young woman into a vehicle, robbed her and sexually assaulted before letting her go.

On July 18, at approximately 3 a.m., Worthy says Stewart pulled a 31-year-old female Highland Park victim off her bicycle in the area of Second Avenue and West McNichols and forced her into an alley where she was sexually assaulted and robbed.

Stewart and Flemons are each being held on a $5 million bond. Both are scheduled to appear in 36th District Court for hearings on October 30.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch