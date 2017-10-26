2 Detroit Men Charged In Kidnapping, Rape Of Bicyclists

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two young men have been charged in connection with assaults on three women as they were riding their bicycles in and around Detroit.

Aaron Rashard Stewart, 22, and Quentin Davon Flemons, 19, both of Detroit, were arraigned in three jurisdictions Thursday on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and other charges.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy alleges that at around 6 p.m. on October 8, Stewart and Flemons kidnapped a 27-year-old Hamtramck woman who was riding her bike in the area of Denton and St. Aubin Streets and forced her into a vehicle. The allegedly took the victim to was taken to an abandoned property in the 1600 block of Leslie where she was assaulted and robbed before she was able to escape.

On September 30, at around 6:20 p.m., it is alleged that Stewart and Flemons kidnapped a 24-year-old Detroit woman as she was riding her bike on East Milwaukee at Orleans in Detroit, near the Russell Street Bazaar. The pair allegedly forced the young woman into a vehicle, robbed her and sexually assaulted before letting her go.

On July 18, at approximately 3 a.m., Worthy says Stewart pulled a 31-year-old female Highland Park victim off her bicycle in the area of Second Avenue and West McNichols and forced her into an alley where she was sexually assaulted and robbed.

Stewart and Flemons are each being held on a $5 million bond. Both are scheduled to appear in 36th District Court for hearings on October 30.