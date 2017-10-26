BREAKING: Ford's Income Up 63 Percent In 3Q Thanks To Truck Sales
BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN 12 OAKLAND COUNTY COMMUNITIES: DRY TAPS| WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DRINK THE WATER?| WON'T BE FIXED FOR DAYS| SCHOOLS CLOSED| HOSPITALS AFFECTED| BULLETINS| FREE WATER|  

BREAKING: Ford’s Income Up 63 Percent In 3Q Thanks To Truck Sales

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is reporting that its net income rose 63 percent, to $1.6 billion, in the third quarter on strong pickup truck sales and cost cutting.

The earnings of 39 cents per share beat Wall Street’s expectations by 6 cents, according to a survey by FactSet.

Ford’s revenue rose 1 percent to $36.45 billion. Automotive revenue of $33.6 billion also topped analyst forecasts.

Ford’s overall sales fell 2 percent, to 1.5 million. But the company earned more thanks to booming sales of high-margin trucks.

U.S. sales of F-Series pickups rose 14 percent during the quarter. Ford said buyers paid an average of $45,400 per truck.

Ford Motor Co. raised the lower end of its full-year earnings estimate to $1.75 to $1.85 per share, up from $1.65 to $1.85.

*Copyright, Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch