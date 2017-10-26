First Water Quality Tests Done In Oakland County; Ban Continues

(WWJ) Water service may not be fully restored until sometime Friday to 12 Oakland County communities impacted by this week’s water main break, but things are moving in the right direction.

Water pressure returned to most residents Thursday morning when new pipe was laid, but there are still about 35,000 in Farmington Hills north of I-696 who have little or no water.

Regardless of the water pressure, tap water cannot be used until water quality tests are complete. The first water quality test results are due later today. The second test is expected to take place tomorrow and depending on the results, the advisory could be lifted.

Until then, the boil water advisory remains in place for more than 300,000 residents in Oakland County.

Nicole Sitto lives in the Rolling Oaks subdivision near the water main break at 14 Mile and Drake Roads. She said patience has been wearing thin among neighbors.

“It’s a nightmare to try to boil the water and all that stuff,” Sitto told WWJ.

Their empathy is with the workers, who are working nearly round the clock to repair the water main, a behemoth pipe that hadn’t been inspected in more than 40 years. It basically shattered, possibly due to a surge in the system caused by a brief power outage.

The water main pipe, from 1970, that failed, causing 300K people to have to boil water in Oakland County. @WWJ950 @FOX2Detroit pic.twitter.com/SVWtq4kO6o — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) October 25, 2017

“I feel bad for the guys because they’ve been working day and night to try to fix the problem, we’ve brought them water, pops and snacks and stuff, most of the neighborhood has been bringing them food,” Sitto added.