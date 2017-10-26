Police: Teen Shot In Stomach On Detroit’s Southwest Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are releasing little information after a teen is shot on Detroit’s southwest side Thursday night.
It happened on Sheron Street, near Vernor Highway, just after 9 p.m. according to police.
Officers arrived and found the teen (13-or-14-years-old) shot in the stomach.
The boy was transported to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.
Authorities would not release information on suspects or motive for the shooting.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Detroit police.