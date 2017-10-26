U-D Mercy Launches $100 Million Fundraiser Campaign For Scholarships, Other

DETROIT (WWJ) – A major fundraising effort at the University of Detroit Mercy.
The president announced the $100 million campaign Thursday to support student scholarships, academic programs, faculty research and state-of-the-art facilities.
The campaign has four main areas where donors can invest including capital improvements, student financial aid, and programs and faculty — the effort has already raised about $80 million from alumni, professors, students and business leaders.
Administrators say they’re pleased with the progress of the campaign but there’s more work to be done.
University President Antoine M. Garibaldi says this campaign represents a significant milestone in the history of the university.
“The response to this campaign by thousands of alumni, faculty, students, friends and members of the business and philanthropic community has been extraordinary,” Garibaldi said. “The $78.5 million in donations and pledges that we have raised thus far is a strong indication of the depth of appreciation our alumni have for their alma mater and for their personal and professional success.”