Halloween Costumes May Be More Scary Than Sexy In 2017

(WWJ) Jokes abound about mild women who go wild on Halloween, trading in sensible duds for sexy versions of nurses, zombies, cops, and more — there’s even a ‘sexy poo emoji‘ for 2017.

Americans are going to spend an estimated $9 billion this Halloween, but according to an unscientific survey at Halloween City in Livonia, we may be switching it up when it comes to costumes.

Costumes flying off the racks this year are less about being sexy, staffers said, adding this year’s popular Halloween costumes aren’t as political either, so move over Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

The clown Pennywise from the movie “It” greets people at Halloween City in Livonia where Christian Simpson works at the counter in an Adele mask. A lot of women who stop in are asking for satin boxer robes, he said. “It’s supposed to be sexy and sultry.”

According to aytm.com, most 2017 Halloween costumes for adults will be scary (24 percent) followed by sexy (20 percent), cute (16 percent), funny (15 percent), weird or creative (12 percent), or classy or sophisticated (10 percent). “Just 3 percent of the costumes people plan to wear this year don’t fit into one of these descriptions,” aytm found in their national survey.

They also found these are the most popular costumes for 2017:

Pennywise the clown from It Witch Wonder Woman Game of Thrones character Zombie Batman character (Batman, Robin, Catwoman, etc.) Marvel superhero (Spider-Man, Captain America, etc.) Hippie Pirate Vampire Animal Star Wars character Stranger Things character Mermaid Belle from the movie Beauty and the Beast Slasher movie villain DC superhero (excluding Batman and Wonder Woman) Unicorn Baywatch character

Locally, “Ghostbusters” characters are big this year as are players from the movie “Deadpool,” Simpson told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill.

“I’m a pirate,” an 8-year-old girl at the store told McNeill. “It looks really cool, I liked the laced part, it’s like leather and then laced. I think it’s really cool.”

Another woman was buying a pirate costume for her husband. She swore he was going to look “better than Johnny Depp.”

Emily Walker is going as Harley Quinn from “Suicide Squad,” but without showing too much skin. “People are trying to be more creative now instead of necessarily just going for the shock value of skin,” Walker said.

Peter Lau of Novi wants to be a superhero… for Halloween and also possibly for real. He said his real-life superpower would be “maybe, taking control of the weather and making it nice all the time, no hurricanes.”

If he had a second choice, his other superhero skill would be the ability to make the Lions win, he said.