32-Year-Old Woman Dies After SUVs Collide In Northern Oakland County

HOLLY TWP. (WWJ) – Michigan State Police say a 32-year old woman from Holly has died of her injuries following an accident in northern Oakland County.
Troopers say the woman was driving a 2009 Chevy SUV on Grange Hall Road, near Great Lakes Drive in Holly Township, at 8:25 a.m. Thursday when she crashed into a 2017 Chevy SUV that had slowed to turn into a driveway.
The woman was alert and conscious when she taken from the scene by ambulance to Genesys Hospital, police said, but she died en-route via helicopter to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.. According to investigators, she was not wearing a seat belt. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.
Police said driver and three passengers in the other vehicle were not hurt.
An investigation by the MSP Metro North Post and crash reconstruction unit is ongoing.