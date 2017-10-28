Drop Off Your Unused, Expired Prescription Drugs At Dearborn Police Today

DEARBORN (WWJ) — The Dearborn Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public a chance to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
Bring your pills for disposal to Dearborn Police Station — located at 16099 Michigan Ave — between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today.
Police say they can’t accept liquids or needles.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Authorities say medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse.