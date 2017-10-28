Missing Person, Redford Township

Police Search For Missing Handicapped Redford Township Man

Filed Under: missing person, Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Redford Township Police are asking for your help locating a man who is wheel chair bound and has been missing since Friday.

user24755 1509174934 media1 62c7f1 204 240 prsme Police Search For Missing Handicapped Redford Township Man

Kenneth Wallner (Photo: Redford Township Police)

Kenneth Wallner, 60, was last seen in the area of Telegraph Road and Schoolcraft Avenue. His left leg is amputated, he’s 5-foot-11 and has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black coat. Wallner is is need of medication and is not considered dangerous to others.

If you have any information on Wallner’s whereabouts, please contact Redford Township Police at 313-387-2553.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch