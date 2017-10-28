Police Search For Missing Handicapped Redford Township Man

Jamie and Stoney Pistons Ticket GiveawayListen to Jamie and Stoney on Monday, October 30 from 6:00 am - 10:00 am for your chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Pistons take on Milwaukee on November 3 at Little Caesars Arena.

Miller Lite Appearance @ Buffalo Wild Wings97.1 The Ticket and Miller Lite are giving away tickets to see the Detroit Lions vs Cleveland on November 12. Stop by the Buffalo Wild Wings on Lapeer Road in Lake Orion on Friday, November 3 between 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm for your chance to win.

WWJ Weekend Box Office, 11/2/17 – DSO's Russian PortraitsListen Thursday, November 2nd for your chance to win tickets to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Russian Portraits at Orchestra Hall November 30 - December 2, 2017 !

Jamie and Stoney Red Wings Ticket GiveawayJamie and Stoney want to give you tickets to see the Detroit Red Wings for the s they take on the Arizona Coyotes on October 31, 2017! Listen to Jamie and Stoney on October 31 from 6-10 a.m. for your chance to win!