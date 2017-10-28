Police Search For Missing Handicapped Redford Township Man

REDFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Redford Township Police are asking for your help locating a man who is wheel chair bound and has been missing since Friday.
Kenneth Wallner, 60, was last seen in the area of Telegraph Road and Schoolcraft Avenue. His left leg is amputated, he’s 5-foot-11 and has brown hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black coat. Wallner is is need of medication and is not considered dangerous to others.
If you have any information on Wallner’s whereabouts, please contact Redford Township Police at 313-387-2553.