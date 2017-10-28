Michigan Wolverines, Parking, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, College Football

Portion Of Golf Course Parking Closed For Michigan-Rutgers Game

Filed Under: Ann Arbor, college football, Michigan Stadium, Michigan Wolverines, parking
ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 19: General view of Michigan Stadium during a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines on November 19, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 20-10. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) — If you were planning on parking at the golf course for today’s Michigan football game you might have to come up with another plan.

The University of Michigan has notified WWJ Newsradio 950 that part of the golf course parking is closed today due to an abundance of rain over the past few days. The State Street entrance for the University of Michigan Golf Course is still open but the Main State and Range portions are closed.

Ann Arbor Golf and Outing remains open today, but only to members, and those with passes or who prepaid.

Thousands normally utilize the golf course across the street from Michigan Stadium for game day parking and tailgating. Parking officials said Pioneer High School will remain open as usual today and they will also be running shuttles from Briarwood Mall.

Michigan and Rutgers officially kicks off at 12 p.m. today in Ann Arbor. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network and can also be heard on WWJ Newsradio 950.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch