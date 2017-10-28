Portion Of Golf Course Parking Closed For Michigan-Rutgers Game

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) — If you were planning on parking at the golf course for today’s Michigan football game you might have to come up with another plan.
The University of Michigan has notified WWJ Newsradio 950 that part of the golf course parking is closed today due to an abundance of rain over the past few days. The State Street entrance for the University of Michigan Golf Course is still open but the Main State and Range portions are closed.
Ann Arbor Golf and Outing remains open today, but only to members, and those with passes or who prepaid.
Thousands normally utilize the golf course across the street from Michigan Stadium for game day parking and tailgating. Parking officials said Pioneer High School will remain open as usual today and they will also be running shuttles from Briarwood Mall.
Michigan and Rutgers officially kicks off at 12 p.m. today in Ann Arbor. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network and can also be heard on WWJ Newsradio 950.