Kalamazoo Opens Park Highlighting Black Inventors For Youths

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) – A Kalamazoo organization has opened a park devoted to historic black inventors to spark children’s creativity.
The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that the Northside Association for Community Development opened the pocket park in early October. The park features scientific contributions by lesser-known African-American inventors.
Organization Director Mattie Jordan-Woods says the purpose of the park is to highlight the contributions of African-Americans and to inspire children to go into careers related to science, technology, engineering and math.
Kalamazoo artist James Palmore built four mixed-media displays that highlight the work of Henry Blair, Garrett Morgan, Augustus Jackson and Lonnie Johnson.
Jordan-Woods says it’s important for children to have visible examples of what they can achieve.
The organization built the park with a $20,000 neighborhood enhancement grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
