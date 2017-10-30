Arson ... Or Worse? Firefighters Find Young Woman Dead
Arson … Or Worse? Firefighters Find Young Woman Dead

(WWJ) A fire Monday morning on Detroit’s southwest side has claimed a woman’s life and left investigators searching for a cause.

“It’s apparent smoke inhalation, but you never know,” said Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell. “It could be a homicide and our arson people are out there now and they’ve gone ahead and they’ve begun their investigation into what caused it.”

The fire happened in a house on Sharon Street on Detroit’s southwest side just after 11 a.m. The back of the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Forness said when crews initially arrived at the home on Sharon Street — south of Vernor Highway — neighbors told them the home was vacant. The body of the woman — said to be in her late 20’s to early 30’s — was discovered unconscious in an upstairs bedroom. A formal cause of death has yet to be determined.

 

