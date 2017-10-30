Eminem Named Musical Guest For November Saturday Night Live Episode

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit rapper Eminem will appear on NBC’s Saturday Night Live next month.
The show made the big announcement today on social media. He’ll serve as the musical guest on the Nov.18 episode hosted by Chance the Rapper.
This will be Eminem’s seventh appearance on Saturday Night Live, with his first dating all the way back to 1999.
Eminem has been rumored to be working on a new album — possibly named “Revival” — for some time. No official release date has been set, however, some believe that it’ll come out on Nov. 17 — the day before his SNL appearance. That would be quite some timing if it works out that way.