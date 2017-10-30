Eminem, Saturday Night Live
GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN ALL COMMUNITIES: LISTEN LIVE/WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

Eminem Named Musical Guest For November Saturday Night Live Episode

Filed Under: Eminem, Saturday Night Live
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Recording artist Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit rapper Eminem will appear on NBC’s Saturday Night Live next month.

The show made the big announcement today on social media. He’ll serve as the musical guest on the Nov.18 episode hosted by Chance the Rapper.

This will be Eminem’s seventh appearance on Saturday Night Live, with his first dating all the way back to 1999.

Eminem has been rumored to be working on a new album — possibly named “Revival” — for some time. No official release date has been set, however, some believe that it’ll come out on Nov. 17 — the day before his SNL appearance. That would be quite some timing if it works out that way.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch