Trial Following Death Of Michigan Marine Recruit Expected To Begin Soon

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A Marine Corps drill instructor is scheduled to face court-martial over charges he abused two Muslim recruits — one of whom was a Taylor-native — who leaped to his death last year after a reported altercation.
The trial of Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix could begin as early as Tuesday at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
The charges include cruelty and maltreatment — and follow an investigation into the death of 20-year-old Raheel Siddiqui at Parris Island, South Carolina.
Since Siddiqui’s suicide, the Marine Corps said it uncovered widespread hazing of recruits and young drill instructors and identified up to 20 people possibly tied to misconduct.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)