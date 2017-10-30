GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN ALL COMMUNITIES: LISTEN LIVE/WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

Woman Injured After Being Shot Four Times On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — A 19-year-old woman is severely hurt after being shot four times by an unknown suspect while inside her home on Detroit’s west side.

The victim was reportedly inside the kitchen of her home — located on the 9200 block of Faust Street — when someone from outside the residence opened fire around 7 p.m. Monday. Her step-father was also inside the home but was not injured.

Police say the woman is in critical condition.

Both the woman and her step-father didn’t see the shooter. Police do not have a description of a suspect or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detroit Police.

Stay with CBS Detroit and WWJ Newsradio 950 for more details and updates on this incident.

