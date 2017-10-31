Could WrestleMania 35 Be Coming To Detroit?

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

If rumors are true then I am one happy man.

WrestleMania 34 is set for New Orleans and tickets are set to go on sale on November 17.

Now there are rumors about where WrestleMania 35 could take places — and all the rumors point to Detroit and Ford Field.

The first report was by wrestlezone.com and was started by a Twitter handle @TicketDrew.

We’re still in the ‘rumours’ stage of things right now and as frustrating as that may be, it’s certainly interesting to see what cities are being discussed more than others. When it comes to WrestleMania 35, it seems as if the race has been narrowed down to just a few cities. According to Twitter user @TicketDrew & DeArron Easley, both of whom have been able to break several WWE stories over the years, cities such as Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Toronto & Miami are all out of the running. Apparently the front-runners at this time are Detroit, Philadelphia and New York, with the Michigan city currently being tipped as the favourite to host the event in 2019.

WrestleMania 23 was set at Ford Field on April 1, 2007. In 2015, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh told 97.1 The Ticket that he had hopes that WWE brought to the “Big House.” That will never happen in my mind as the event is usually held at the start of April — and as you and I know the weather here isn’t the best in April.

If Mania was held at Ford Field there would be plenty of events held at Little Caesars Arena most likely leading up to the main event, such at NXT’s WrestleMania event as well as Monday Night Raw and Smackdown.

WXYZ.com is reporting that Detroit Sports Commission did not put in a bid to host WrestleMania 35.

However, the Detroit Sports Commission, which submits bids for major sporting events throughout the city of Detroit, said despite the rumor they did not submit a bid for WrestleMania 35, only 33 and 34.

Do you want to see WrestleMania return to Detroit?