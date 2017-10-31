Hockey Has Heart Charity Face-Off Series [AUDIO]

By: Craig Peterson

Hockey has Heart is an organization designed to provide assistance and support to hockey families in need. This winter, HHH has expanded its Charity Face-off Series to include 14 metro-Detroit high schools and their hockey teams to help raise funds for families that need help.

Since 2003, Hockey has Heart has raised in excess of $2 million to help more than 70 hockey families in times of need. Whether it be medical bills due to injury from the sport, or a significant loss in the family, HHH and the hockey community seek to provide support in in times of need.

“Hockey — and especially youth hockey — is made up of a very special group of people,” said Lucy Oakleaf, president of Hockey Has Heart. “The hockey community is like one large family enjoying fun competition, camaraderie and care for each other.”

By forming the 2017-18 Charity Face-off Series, HHH has identified some of the most intense rivalry games in high school hockey. These games will be used to provide a great competitive experience for the teams while raising funds that can be used to help hockey families.

The Face-off Series begins November 11th with a women’s hockey showcase at Arctic Edge of Canton, featuring such matchups as Ann Arbor Pioneer against Cranbrook, Plymouth-Canton-Salem against Lakeland, and Michigan State vs Michigan Selects.

Action continues throughout the boys hockey season as well when Farmington takes on Farmington Unified and Livonia Churchill takes on Livonia Franklin on November 17th and 18th. Then Detroit Catholic Central and Orchard Lake St. Mary’s host a home-and-home series December 1st and 2nd with Brother Rice and Cranbrook concluding the series with games on December 20th and February 16th.

For more information regarding Hockey has Heart and the Charity Face-off Series, visit http://www.hocekyhasheart.org.