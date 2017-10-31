Lions Sign Free Agent G Don Barclay And Waive T Dan Skipper

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent G Don Barclay and waived T Dan Skipper. Contract terms were not disclosed.
In addition, the Lions also announced that they have released T Storm Norton from the practice squad.
Barclay comes to Detroit after most recently spending six years (2012-17) with the Green Bay Packers. Currently in his sixth season, he has appeared in 62 career games with 24 starts. Barclay originally entered the League as an undrafted rookie free agent with Green Bay in 2012 out of West Virginia.