Man, Woman Die After Head-On Crash Near Silverdome

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – Two people who were involved in a head-on crash near the Silverdome have died.
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Monday along Opdyke Road just south of M-59 in Auburn Hills.
According to police, a 43-year-old Pontiac man at the wheel of an SUV crossed the center line and slammed into an oncoming van driven by a 69-year-old Bloomfield Township woman.
The woman died of her injuries after being rushed to McLaren Hospital in Pontiac.
The man, initially taken to McLaren, was transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 248-370-9444.