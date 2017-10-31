CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN ALL COMMUNITIES: LISTEN LIVE/WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

Police: Pedestrian May Have Been Drinking Before Fatal Accident

HIGHLAND TWP. (WWJ) – A man trying to cross M-59 in Oakland County was fatally struck by a pickup truck, and police say alcohol may be to blame.

The accident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday along Highland Road just west of Milford Road.

Police say a 54-year-old Highland Township man was crossing the road from north to south when he was struck by a westbound-traveling Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Police say the man was in or near a crosswalk area but failed to yield the right of way to through traffic. He was declared dead at the scene. Investigators say he may have been drinking alcohol before the incident.

The driver involved, a 50-year-old Fenton man, stopped at the scene and was questioned by police. He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

