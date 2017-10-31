GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN ALL COMMUNITIES: LISTEN LIVE/WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

Union Seeks To Block Ruling So Cowboys’ Elliott Can Play

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott

NEW YORK (AP) — The union for NFL players has asked a judge to temporarily delay the effect of her ruling permitting the league to enforce a six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over domestic violence allegations.

The NFL Players Association filed the papers Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. It said it wanted Judge Katherine Polk Failla to suspend her Monday ruling so attorneys can appeal it to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

If she doesn’t, lawyers for the union said they will ask the Manhattan appeals court to temporarily suspend her decision. The lawyers asked the judge to rule on the request by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended in August after he had several physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with his then-girlfriend.
___
More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch