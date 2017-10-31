Woman Stabbed In Apartment Parking Lot In Frenchtown Township: Police Searching For Suspect

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Residents in an apartment complex in Monroe County’s Frenchtown Township are being asked to look at their home surveillance video after a woman was stabbed in the parking lot.
Police say the suspect shoved a woman against the dumpster of the Charlotte Arms apartments, and then stabbed her in stomach before running off down the street.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.
Police say they have no motive for the attack.
They’re asking residents to review any home surveillance they may have from Sunday, October 22 around midnight.
Anyone with any clues in the case should call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post.