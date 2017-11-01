CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Accused Cat Hoarder Due In Court On Cruelty Charge

MADISON HEIGHTS (WWJ) – A strong odor in a Madison Heights neighborhood led animal control officers to a house containing more than 60 cats.

kwasiborski Accused Cat Hoarder Due In Court On Cruelty Charge

Steven Kwasiborski (Photo: Madison Heights Police)

The homeowner, 58-year-old Steven Kwasiborski, has a court hearing Wednesday on a charge of animal abandonment and cruelty, a four-year felony.

Police say the cats were using the entire house on Hecht Drive as a litter box. The animals were also in extremely poor health and heavily flea infested. Several were found dead.

Police are working with the Oakland County Animal Shelter to remove the cats to be checked by a veterinarian. An appeal is being made to animal rescue groups to accept some of these cats for future adoption.

Kwasiborski has been free on bond since mid-October.

The home has been condemned.

