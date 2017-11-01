Book World To Close All Stores In 7 States

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) – Book World says it’s closing all of its 45 stores in seven states, citing a shift in consumer preference to online shopping.

The company’s senior vice president Mark Dupont says 325 employees will lose their jobs as a result. Book World plans to begin liquidation sales on Thursday.

Dupont says the company timed the closures and liquidation to coincide with the holiday shopping season. The sales will continue until all inventory is sold. Dupont expects that will be done by January.

Twenty stores are in Wisconsin, where the company is based. It also has stores in Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and North Dakota.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

