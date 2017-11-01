2 Men, Teen Girl Charged In Macomb Township Murder

MACOMB TWP. (WWJ) – Three people, including a teenage girl, have been charged in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man in Macomb Township last month.

Jack Kitchen, a Macomb Township resident, was found lying in a field on Oliver Street “visibly injured and unable to speak” the morning of October 5. According to the Macomb Daily, this is in a mobile home community.

Kitchen was taken to a local hospital where he died on October 25 — and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says a tip led to the arrest of three people in connection with his death.

Although sheriff’s officials have not released details about how exactly Kitchen was injured, but did say he was the victim of an assault. Authorities have not discussed a possible motive in the case.

Nicholas Riddle, Jamel Bentley, and Teri Beals, all of Macomb Township, have since been formally charged in connection with the alleged crime.

Riddle, 38, and Bentley, 29, are both charged with second degree murder, a life felony. Beals, 17, is charged with one two-year felony count of Lying to a Peace Officer.

Beals was arraigned October 12 in the 41-A District Court of Shelby Township. She received a bond of $2,000, 10 percent, and is due back in court on November 13.

Bentley and Riddle were arraigned Tuesday in the 41-A District Court of Shelby Township. Both received bonds of $250,000 and are due back in court on November 9. Bentley and Riddle originally faced lesser charges which were amended following Kitchen’s death.