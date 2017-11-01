Groundbreaking For Affordable Senior Living Center In Dearborn

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Shovels went into the ground Wednesday morning at the site of affordable senior housing in Dearborn.

The Dearborn Town Center Senior Living apartments off Michigan Avenue near Schaefer, expected to be completed within 18 months. It sits in a residential area, across the street from a medical center, and near a number of retail stores.

Dale Watchowski, president of the developer Redico, says the demographic in the city is changing:

“What we are finding is that families haven’t saved to the same extent as they might have throughout the years, and so we need an option,” said Watchowski. “For those residents that may not be in a position to afford market-rate senior housing.”

The senior living apartments will have a library, salon and fitness center within the 77 unit complex.

“I think there’s a great synergy that happens between a downtown area, a residential area and a residential area with services.”

The project will create 75 construction jobs and two to three full-time staff positions.

