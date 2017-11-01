Michigan Man Admits Possessing Child Porn Inside Federal Prison

FORT DIX, N.J. (AP) – A federal prison inmate serving a lengthy sentence for trafficking in child pornography has admitted possessing a removable storage card that contained dozens of child porn images.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say Erik Smith pleaded guilty Wednesday. The 36-year-old Iron Mountain, Michigan, man is now serving a 19-year sentence at Fort Dix and could receive an additional 20-year term when he’s sentenced in February.

Prosecutors say the memory card contained 263 child porn images, mostly of young boys. Smith admits he downloaded those and other child porn images from a cloud account on behalf of other inmates.

Smith was one of five Fort Dix inmates accused in April of using storage cards and contraband cellphones to share child pornography inside the prison.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch