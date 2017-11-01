Michigan State Student Tries To Eat 100 McChickens In 24 Hours

By: Evan Jankens

Let me start by saying this blog is not bought and paid for.

Having said that, I absolutely love McDonald’s. It doesn’t matter what the item is from the menu, I will eat it and totally enjoy it.

The McChicken is a quality sandwich that I really enjoy, but I do not enjoy it as much as Michigan State senior Derek Metcalf.

After seeing a challenge on Snapchat to see if you can eat 100 McChicken sandwiches in 24 hours without getting sick, Dave decided to go for it.

On Sunday night, he stopped at the McDonalds on Grand River Avenue in East Lansing and picked up the first 10, throwing several in the oven on low heat. He started eating at 4:30 a.m. The first four went down easy, Metcalf said. But a hurdle soon emerged in his one-day-only dollar-menu diet: mayonnaise. “Too much mayo makes a man weak,” Metcalf said. “It was really hard to eat that amount of mayo.”

He showed off his eating on Snapchat throughout the day and tried to eat the sandwiches multiple different ways. He failed after the 24th sandwich which is way more than I could eat in one day.

“The day after I was grossed out, but today I could order one,” Metcalf said.

This is still impressive. How many do you think you could eat? Note for the purposes of comparison that each sandwich has 357 calories and costs $1.29 at most places. A typical grown man is supposed to eat about 2,000 calories a day.