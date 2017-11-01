CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Michigan State Student Tries To Eat 100 McChickens In 24 Hours

Filed Under: McDonalds
DES PLAINES, IL - OCTOBER 24: In this photo illustration, a McChicken sandwich sits with typical Dollar Menu items sold at a McDonald's restaurant on October 24, 2013 in Des Plaines, Illinois. McDonald's has announced it will make changes to its low-priced Dollar Menu, which includes items like coffee, small fries, hamburgers and apple pies. The new menu, dubbed the Dollar Menu and More, will offer some higher priced options such as the grilled Onion Cheddar Burger and a McChicken sandwich. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Let me start by saying this blog is not bought and paid for.

Having said that, I absolutely love McDonald’s. It doesn’t matter what the item is from the menu, I will eat it and totally enjoy it.

The McChicken is a quality sandwich that I really enjoy, but I do not enjoy it as much as Michigan State senior Derek Metcalf.

After seeing a challenge on Snapchat to see if you can eat 100 McChicken sandwiches in 24 hours without getting sick, Dave decided to go for it.

According to lansingstatejournal.com:

On Sunday night, he stopped at the McDonalds on Grand River Avenue in East Lansing and picked up the first 10, throwing several in the oven on low heat.

He started eating at 4:30 a.m. The first four went down easy, Metcalf said. But a hurdle soon emerged in his one-day-only dollar-menu diet: mayonnaise.

“Too much mayo makes a man weak,” Metcalf said. “It was really hard to eat that amount of mayo.”

He showed off his eating on Snapchat throughout the day and tried to eat the sandwiches multiple different ways. He failed after the 24th sandwich which is way more than I could eat in one day.

“The day after I was grossed out, but today I could order one,” Metcalf said.

This is still impressive. How many do you think you could eat? Note for the purposes of comparison that each sandwich has 357 calories and costs $1.29 at most places. A typical grown man is supposed to eat about 2,000 calories a day.

 

