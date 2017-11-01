Police: Michigan Child Finds Needles In Halloween Candy

FLUSHING, Mich. (WWJ) – Police in Flushing, Michigan are investigating a report of a child finding needles in a piece of Halloween candy.

According to a news release, the report was made around 2 p.m. Wednesday, in the Genesee County community northwest of Flint.

Police say a group of children been trick-or-treating with a parent on Halloween night in neighborhoods west of Seymour Road, in the area of Windy Bluff and Primrose. When one of the kids later bit into a full-sized Tootsie Roll obtained from one of the homes, the 10-year-old child found two needles embedded within the candy.

Police said the child wasn’t injured.

Due to the large number of houses they visited, the family was not able to determine where the child received the offending candy, which was wrapped when it was received. It has since been seized by police as evidence.

There have been no arrests in what’s being called a suspected case of food tampering.

As always, police encourage parents to carefully check over all Halloween candy before their children eat it and to report anything suspicious to their local police.

As an investigation into this case continues, anyone with information is asked to call Flushing Police Department at 810-659-3119.