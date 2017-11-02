Standing Room Tickets Now Available For Detroit Lions Vs. Cleveland Browns Game At Ford Field

Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Ford Field

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced that paperless standing room tickets for their game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, November 12 at 1 PM are on sale now. Additionally, a limited number of Club and lower-bowl seats are still available.

Standing room tickets are $55 each with a limit of 10 per transaction/customer; the price of remaining Club and lower-bowl seats varies by location. All tickets can be purchased at Detroitlions.com or over the phone (877-212-8898).

Method of delivery for all single game tickets is exclusively through Flash Seats, the team’s digital entry ticketing system, which allows fans to enter with a digital ID such as a credit card or driver’s license as well as with the Detroit Lions or Flash Seats mobile apps.

Standing room tickets are non-refundable and cannot be re-sold via secondary exchange, but will be fully transferable giving fans the flexibility to share tickets with just a click of the button.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch