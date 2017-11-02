Standing Room Tickets Now Available For Detroit Lions Vs. Cleveland Browns Game At Ford Field

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced that paperless standing room tickets for their game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, November 12 at 1 PM are on sale now. Additionally, a limited number of Club and lower-bowl seats are still available.
Standing room tickets are $55 each with a limit of 10 per transaction/customer; the price of remaining Club and lower-bowl seats varies by location. All tickets can be purchased at Detroitlions.com or over the phone (877-212-8898).
Method of delivery for all single game tickets is exclusively through Flash Seats, the team’s digital entry ticketing system, which allows fans to enter with a digital ID such as a credit card or driver’s license as well as with the Detroit Lions or Flash Seats mobile apps.
Standing room tickets are non-refundable and cannot be re-sold via secondary exchange, but will be fully transferable giving fans the flexibility to share tickets with just a click of the button.