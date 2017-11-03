Detroit’s Favorite Mascot ‘Santa PAWS’ To Deliver Holiday Packages

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers are sending holiday wishes across Metro Detroit with their new ‘Santa PAWS’ holiday deliveries. Tigers mascot PAWS will be dressed up in a Santa suit for fans who would like a special holiday package delivered on Sunday, December 17 or Monday, December 18 between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
For $200, individuals can purchase a customized stocking that includes a Detroit Tigers hat, 12 promotional items, an oversized Detroit Tigers Holiday Card and a 15 minute PAWS appearance. All deliveries must be within 30 miles of Comerica Park.
For an additional $20, individuals can add a 2018 Kids Club Membership to their delivery. An unlimited number of Kids Club packages can be purchased and include a $10 savings on each membership.
To purchase your ‘Santa PAWS’ delivery package or for additional information visit tigers.com/paws. Limited number of packages available.