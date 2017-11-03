How To Make Your Roof Last 50 Years

Your Next Roof Could Last 50 Years

It’s true – improvements in materials and installation practices have led to big advancements in the construction industry. Roofing is the number one home improvement project year after year. This week, the experts at Hire it Done are giving tips on how to get a roof that lasts a lifetime.

3 Ingredients for a Roof That Lasts

The right materials –Manufacturers invest heavily in research and development, resulting in big advancements in materials, such as impact resistant shingles and tear proof, breathable underlayment. Using all of these components together from the same manufacturer gets you the maximum warranty. Ventilation & Insulation – these work together to keep your roof system healthy. Shingles are made to withstand extreme heat & cold from the outside. When exposed to extreme conditions in the attic, however shingle life can be drastically reduced. The temperature in the attic should be as close as possible to the temperature outside. Proper Installation – The best materials and ventilation won’t do you any good if the roof isn’t properly installed. It WILL fail if the workmanship is not up to par. Make sure your roofer is certified by the manufacturer, and verify they are using all of the materials they specify in their paperwork.

Choosing The Right Contractor

