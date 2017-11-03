It’s Just A Drill: Active Shooter Video Filming At Oakland University Friday

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – Police activity may raise some eyebrows at Oakland University Friday.

The OU police department is working on an educational video about dealing with an active shooter on campus.

Students may see police activity between 10 a.m. and noon in the Human Health building. Police training signs will be posted in the area.

“Video creators will strive to create visual representations of circumstances associated with an active shooter as realistically as possible,” Police Chief Mark Gordon said in a statement. “Campus community members are advised to remember that no threatening or emergency situation is in progress.”

In the event of a real crisis or emergency, police say the university would deploy a multifaceted communications system to quickly inform and advise the campus community.

