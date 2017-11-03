Man Threatens To Shoot Up Detroit Police Station On West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit police are on high alert this evening after a man called the city’s 8th Precinct and threatened to shoot up the building.
The threat was called in to the station along McNichols at Grand River. Police aren’t sure if it was credible, but say they take these situations seriously.
Extra security measures have been taken this evening at all 12 of the city’s precincts.
This investigation is ongoing at this time.
