MSU Student Dies, Hit By Vehicle In East Lansing

EAST LANSING (WWJ) – A Michigan State University student has died after he was hit by a vehicle Friday morning.
East Lansing police say an initial investigation found the 23-year old was walking on Saginaw Highway, west of Park Lake Road, when he was struck by a westbound vehicle at around 5:47 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else was injured.
It’s unclear at this time if the driver simply did not see the young man, or what other factors may have led to the crash.
No charges have been filed as an investigation continues.
The student’s name was not immediately released.