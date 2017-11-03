Soccer Team Suspended Because Player Wore Blackface To Party

Filed Under: soccer
(credit: istock)

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college soccer team is barred from competing in its conference tournament because a player attended an on-campus Halloween party with her skin darkened.

A photo taken Friday shows the white Wheaton College women’s soccer player with her skin darkened by makeup, a drawn-on goatee and a bald cap. Students say she was portraying a character from the movie “White Chicks” played by actor Terry Crews, who is black.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO

In a letter sent to students and staff, Wheaton President Dennis Hanno says the team has been suspended from playing Saturday in a tournament game at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Hanno says the decision was intended to “send a clear message that racist and offensive behavior will not be tolerated.”
A separate student conduct hearing process is underway.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch