CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Spartans Present Another Road Test For Penn State

Filed Under: Michigan State, penn state

By NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — There’s been little time for Penn State to dwell on its loss last weekend at Ohio State.

Another tough matchup looms immediately for the Nittany Lions — maybe the most difficult one they’ll face the rest of the regular season.

No. 7 Penn State plays at No. 24 Michigan State on Saturday in a game that looks a lot more intriguing than it did at the start of the season. Like the Nittany Lions, the Spartans are coming off a loss, and the teams are even in the conference standings as they begin the November stretch run.

“Obviously going on the road again is going to be challenging,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “They’re a hard-nosed Big Ten football program. They play great on defense. They’re built on defense, with a defensive head coach. They’re a smash-mouth offense.”

Penn State (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten, No. 7 CFP) can still hold out hope of making the College Football Playoff, even after a 39-38 loss to Ohio State. All the Nittany Lions can do is win their remaining regular-season games and hope for the best — and after facing Michigan State, they have home games against Rutgers and Nebraska, followed by a trip to Maryland.

So the toughest part of the schedule may be behind them, but the Spartans (6-2, 4-1, No. 24) could pose a stiff challenge. Michigan State is coming off a wild defeat of its own, a 39-31 loss at Northwestern in triple overtime. The Spartans weren’t expected to be much of a threat this season after going 3-9 in 2016, but they’re still in the Big Ten title hunt with games against Penn State and Ohio State coming up in back-to-back weeks.

“Opportunities are still in front of us,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “I think that’s exciting for our entire football program, for the Spartan fan base.”
Here are a few things to watch Saturday:

TURNOVERS

Michigan State has had problems all season with fumbles. The Spartans have lost 10, which is tied for most in the conference, and Penn State has taken away a league-high 11 fumbles, part of a plus-14 turnover margin that also ranks No. 1 in the conference.

STREAKS

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley has scored a touchdown in 15 straight games, and quarterback Trace McSorley has thrown a touchdown pass in 23 straight.

STRENGTH AGAINST STRENGTH

Michigan State has the top-ranked rushing defense in the Big Ten but now must contend with Barkley, who is averaging 100 yards a game on the ground.

RECENT SUCCESS

This is a matchup of the last two Big Ten champions. Michigan State won in 2015 and made the playoff. Penn State won the title last year but didn’t get a playoff berth. Even after the loss to Ohio State, the Nittany Lions have won 16 of their last 18 games.

“I think the best thing about this team is we’re very aware of what we’re capable of,” Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda said. “We’re very aware of our potential and how good we can be. I think that’s the reason we’re not really losing any confidence.”

FIELD POSITION

Michigan State has played mostly tight, low-scoring games of late — and that includes the Northwestern game, which was high-scoring only because of the overtimes. Special teams could be crucial this weekend. Barkley is dangerous on kick returns for Penn State, but when the Spartans have to punt, Jake Hartbarger can do a good job pinning an opponent back.
___
More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .
___
Follow Noah Trister at http://www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch