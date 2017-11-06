2 Held After Dozens Of Guns Stolen From Michigan Store

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (AP/WWJ) – Authorities say two people have been taken into custody after dozens of guns were stolen from a store in western Michigan.
The Kent County sheriff’s department said it has recovered at least 13 of 89 guns taken Saturday morning from Family Farm and Home, located at 4175 17 Mile Rd. NE. in Cedar Springs, located about 20 miles north of Grand Rapids.
The department said Sunday that two people arrested Saturday were being held for receiving and concealing stolen property. Their names have not been released pending a formal arraignment on the charges.
Undersheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young told WOOD-TV that sheriff’s investigators are working with Grand Rapids police on the case.
Officials did not say how the suspects in custody were identified.
Authorities are seeking tips from the public as an investigation continues. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616-632-6111 or the Silent Observer anonymous tip line at 616-745-2345.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.