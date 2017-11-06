Wilton Speight, Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines, College Football
Harbaugh Says Speight Cleared To Throw, Not For Contact

Filed Under: college football, Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines, Wilton Speight
ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 16: Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up prior to the start of the game against the Air Force Falcons at Michigan Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says injured quarterback Wilton Speight is making good progress in his recovery from cracks in his vertebrae that have kept him out since late September.

Harbaugh said Monday that Speight has been cleared to do some throwing but hasn’t been cleared for contact. The Michigan coach said of Speight’s recovery: “I think some of the doctors are a bit stunned that it’s so far along.”

Speight was Michigan’s starter until his injury. John O’Korn replaced him , but now the Wolverines have turned to Brandon Peters at quarterback. No. 21 Michigan plays at Maryland on Saturday.

Harbaugh was noncommittal about who would start at quarterback if Speight is able to come back and play this season.

