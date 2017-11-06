Investigation Into UAW Kickback Scheme Widens

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ/AP) – Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne had lawyered up for the UAW training center corruption probe. He was questioned last summer by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in downtown Detroit with his attorney present.
Marchionne has not been charged in the $4.5 million scandal that surfaced in July.
A Fiat-Chrysler vice president has been indicted for sending kickbacks to UAW officials.
It’s not known what Marchionne told investigators during the meeting in which he appeared voluntarily.
The probe has since expanded to include a General Motors board member and training centers funded by all three Detroit automakers.